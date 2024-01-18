Plainfield crash: 12-year-old girl struck by car after traffic collision dies

A 12-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a car on Wednesday night following a traffic collision in suburban Plainfield.

Around 8:36 p.m., Plainfield police responded to the area of Route 59 and Riverwalk Court for a serious crash.

According to police, a 2009 Nissan Rogue was stopped at a stop sign and turning left from Riverwalk Court onto northbound Route 59 when the vehicle did not properly yield to a 2004 Toyota Rav4 heading southbound on 59. The Rogue was then struck on the driver's side.

The Rogue's passenger – identified as 12-year-old Gianna Lamb – quickly exited the vehicle and ran eastbound from the crash where she was struck by a 2012 Ford Fusion heading northbound on Route 59.

Lamb was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in critical condition, police said. She was later pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Plainfield police at 815-267-7238.