Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until MON 11:45 AM CST, Kankakee County
8
Flood Warning
until MON 1:45 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Porter County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Porter County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Central Cook County

Plainfield crash: 12-year-old girl struck by car after traffic collision dies

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Plainfield
FOX 32 Chicago

PLAINFIELD, Ill. - A 12-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a car on Wednesday night following a traffic collision in suburban Plainfield.

Around 8:36 p.m., Plainfield police responded to the area of Route 59 and Riverwalk Court for a serious crash.

According to police, a 2009 Nissan Rogue was stopped at a stop sign and turning left from Riverwalk Court onto northbound Route 59 when the vehicle did not properly yield to a 2004 Toyota Rav4 heading southbound on 59. The Rogue was then struck on the driver's side.

The Rogue's passenger – identified as 12-year-old Gianna Lamb – quickly exited the vehicle and ran eastbound from the crash where she was struck by a 2012 Ford Fusion heading northbound on Route 59.

Lamb was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in critical condition, police said. She was later pronounced dead at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Plainfield police at 815-267-7238.