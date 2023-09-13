Plainfield man arrested for possession of child porn: state police

article

A 23-year-old man from Plainfield was arrested for possession of child pornography Wednesday, according to the Illinois State Police.

The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation searched Maxwell Bonds' residence with a warrant and found evidence of child pornography.

Bonds was transported to the Will County Jail and is being held pending a bond hearing.

Anonymous tips of child pornography be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.