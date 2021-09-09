Plan to bring more pot shops downtown advances to full City Council

A plan to bring more pot shops to the downtown area is now moving to the full City Council.

The City Council's zoning committee approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to ease the city's zoning requirements for marijuana businesses.

The hope is that this will attract more business owners to open dispensaries in Chicago.

Many have bypassed setting up shops the city in favor of the suburbs.

The full City Council will take up the plan next week

