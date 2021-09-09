Expand / Collapse search

Plan to bring more pot shops downtown advances to full City Council

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Cannabis
FOX 32 Chicago

Plan to allow more pot shops downtown advances to City Council

The full City Council will take up the plan next week.

CHICAGO - A plan to bring more pot shops to the downtown area is now moving to the full City Council.

The City Council's zoning committee approved Mayor Lori Lightfoot's plan to ease the city's zoning requirements for marijuana businesses.

The hope is that this will attract more business owners to open dispensaries in Chicago.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Many have bypassed setting up shops the city in favor of the suburbs.

The full City Council will take up the plan next week
 