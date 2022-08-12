Plan to open gun store, shooting range in Long Grove shot down

A plan to open a shooting range and gun store in one suburb has been shot down.

FOX 32 Chicago has confirmed that "Range USA" has withdrawn from its plans to open a new location in Long Grove.

The decision comes after the suburb faced overwhelming community opposition to having the gun business in the neighborhood.

The property is zoned for some types of retail, but not for gun sales or a shooting range.