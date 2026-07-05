Plane hit by firework at Chicago’s Midway Airport, airline says

The Brief A Delta Air Lines plane was hit by a firework as it was landing at Chicago's Midway Airport on Saturday. The plane landed safely, an airline spokesperson said. It was unclear where the firework came from.



A plane was hit by a firework as it was landing at Chicago’s Midway International Airport on Saturday night.

What we know:

The Delta plane was traveling from Atlanta and landing in Chicago around 8:38 p.m. when it "made contact" with a firework, according to a Delta spokesperson.

"The flight safely landed and taxied to the gate," the spokesperson said.

The crew reported that the firework had hit the plane.

The incident is under evaluation, Delta said. It was unclear where the firework came from or if any damage was sustained.