Plane makes emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare Airport

There was an emergency landing at O'Hare Airport Monday afternoon.

SkyFOX was over the scene, and a major response could be seen around a 747.

It was an Atlas Air Flight, and the jet landed safely.

The passengers were allowed off the plane on the tarmac.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Atlas Air released the following statement on the incident:

"We can confirm that Flight 5Y8380 landed safely after receiving an indication of a potential abnormality in the cargo compartment soon after departure from Topeka, Kansas (FOE). The crew followed all standard procedures and safely diverted to Chicago, Illinois (ORD). As a precautionary measure, Chicago authorities inspected the aircraft upon arrival and determined the aircraft was safe for all passengers to de-plane. Our team is investigating the cause of this incident and will work to safely return the aircraft to service."

Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said they had a standby for a military aircraft with a sensor showing possible fire in the cargo area. After the plane landed and was evacuated, no fire was found.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.