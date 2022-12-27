Plane makes unscheduled landing at O'Hare Airport after passenger's overheated laptop causes small fire

A flight headed to Germany from Los Angeles had to make an unscheduled landing at Chicago's O'Hare Airport Monday night.

According to Lufthansa, flight LH457 made the unscheduled landing as a precautionary measure after a small fire was reported on the plane.

The fire was caused by a passenger's overheated laptop, a spokesperson for Lufthansa said.

The fire was extinguished in flight before the plane landed at O'Hare.

Two flight attendants were treated on-site for smoke inhalation. No passengers on board were injured,

The passengers who were onboard are being rebooked to their final destinations, the airline said.

