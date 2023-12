Two airplanes clipped wings Tuesday night at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

According to SkyWest Airlines, after one of their planes – operating as a United Express flight – landed safely and was taxiing slowly to the gate, the wingtip of flight 5433 made contact with the wingtip of another aircraft.

No injuries were reported, and the passengers deplaned normally at the gate, the airline said.

No further information was provided.