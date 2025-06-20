Plano man convicted of sexually assaulting two young family members: prosecutors

The Brief Luis Gonzales, 54, of Plano, was convicted of five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child after a four-day jury trial. Prosecutors said Gonzales sexually abused two young relatives, both under 14, beginning when they were as young as 5. Gonzales is in custody awaiting sentencing in August; a second trial involving one of the victims is still pending.



A Plano man was found guilty of predatory sexual assault after prosecutors said he abused two children over several years.

What we know:

Luis Gonzales, 54, was convicted of five counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child following a four-day jury trial that concluded last week, according to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office. He was taken into custody immediately following the verdict.

The charges stem from a 2019 investigation involving two victims, both of whom were related to Gonzales. Prosecutors said Gonzales was the step-grandfather of both children.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, the victims disclosed the abuse to other family members and investigators, alleging Gonzales committed "multiple horrific sexual acts upon each of them," beginning when they were as young as 5 years old.

Each victim was under the age of 14 at the time of the assaults, prosecutors said.

During the trial, jurors watched video interviews of the victims and heard them testify on the witness stand. The assaults occurred at a home in Plano, where the children stayed during summer visits, according to prosecutors.

What's next:

A second trial involving one of the victims will be scheduled after Gonzales’ sentencing, which is expected to take place in August. He remains in custody after previously being free on bond.