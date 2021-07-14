Plastic toys can contain 100+ harmful chemicals, study finds

Scientists are warning for parents there may be dozens of potentially harmful chemicals in your children's toys.

New research says more than 100 chemicals found in various toys could pose a threat.

Scientists believe most of the danger comes from inhalation when the chemicals seep into the air.

They hope this latest study will lead to more regulation on chemicals used in plastic children's toys.

The study reads, "Nowadays, existing regulations mainly prioritize a small set of chemicals, and regulators struggle to keep up with the thousands of new chemicals entering the market every year. As recently highlighted by Sackmann et al. (2018) new chemistries and mitigation options are needed to combat regrettable substitution and identify fundamentally safer substances in toys and elsewhere."