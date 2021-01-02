Plows hitting the road overnight to combat freezing rain and snow

The city will deploy more than 200 plows and salt trucks Saturday night to combat a storm system forecasted to bring a freezing mix of rain and snow.

The Chicago area is expected to see some light rain Saturday night, but in pockets where the temperature is below freezing, such as in the western suburbs, that rain could turn into "freezing drizzle," according to the National Weather Service.

The wet, cold weather could make for slippery roads and dangerous driving conditions, according to the Department of Streets and Sanitation. The department has sent out 211 snow vehicles that will focus on spreading salt over Lake Shore Drive and Chicago’s main roadways to make for safer streets.

The wintry mix is expected to last until about 9 a.m. Sunday morning, the weather service said. In Chicago, the rain is forecasted to turn to snow after 2 a.m.

Temperatures should peak in the mid-30s Sunday, before dropping by about 10 degrees at night, the weather service said. The rest of the day is expected to be dry, but there’s a chance the snow could return Monday night.