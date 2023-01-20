Poder opens Chicago's first immigrant integration center

Chicago's first immigrant integration center is now open in Gage Park.

Poder, which means 'You Can' in Spanish, is a nonprofit that helps Spanish-speaking immigrants learn English and land jobs.

On Friday, the agency cut the ribbon on its new regional headquarters on West 55th Street.

"Today's event is a testament to how far Poders team will strive to ensure the needs of the community are met. And Spanish-speaking immigrants who come through this door are empowered to realize their full potential," said Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton.

Over the past two decades, Poder has help nearly 15,000 Spanish-speaking immigrants integrate into Chicago living.