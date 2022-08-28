Police: 2 killed in high-speed crash on I-80 in Indiana's Lake County

Two people are dead after a high-speed crash on I-80 in Lake County, according to Indiana State Police.

On Sunday, just before 1 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile-marker, between Cline Avenue and Burr Street.

Troopers say a blue 2021 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a silver 2011 Honda Pilot. The initial impact pushed the Honda into the median wall.

The Camaro continued to the right portion of the roadway where it struck a red 2000 Ford Mustang. This second impact pushed the Ford into the outer sound barrier wall located on the right side of the roadway.

The Camaro also struck the outer sound barrier where it burst into flames upon impact.

Once the Gary Fire Department was able to put out the fire, two individuals were found dead in the Camaro.

The identities of the deceased will be released by the Lake County Coroner’s Office once the next of kin is notified.

Neither the driver of the Honda nor the driver of the Ford sustained any injuries.

The driver of the Ford, Scott Kennedy, 43, of Crown Point, Ind., showed signs of impairment at the scene and troopers did an O.W.I. (Operating While Intoxicated) investigation.

The driver refused to submit to a chemical test and a search warrant for a blood draw was signed by a Lake County Judge. This warrant was executed at Northlake Hospital. Kennedy was then transported to the Lake County Jail where charges are pending prosecutor approval.

Gary Fire and EMS, Lake County Coroner, INDOT, Double T Towing, Precision Towing, and the Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted on scene.