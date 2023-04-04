Expand / Collapse search

Police respond to burglary at Michael Jordan's Highland Park mansion

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Police on scene at Michael Jordans former Highland Park residence

Highland Park police were at Michael Jordans former residence Tuesday night.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Police in Highland Park responded to a burglary in progress at Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan's home in the northern suburb on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Jordan's mansion in the 2700 block of Point Dr.

Video obtained by FOX 32 shows police officers and a K9 coming and going from the property – entering and exiting the large gate at the front of the home with Jordan's iconic number "23" on it.

No further information was immediately available.