Dolton police, suspect exchange gunfire on Bishop Ford

Shots were fired at police Wednesday night on the Bishop Ford Expressway.

According to Dolton's police chief, around 6:15 p.m. an officer was chasing a vehicle due to a burglary investigation. Once the pursuit ended on I-94 near 130th Street, the suspect fired shots at the Dolton cop. The officer then returned fire.

Dolton's police chief says the suspect then escaped from the scene after ramming the officer's squad car, which disabled cop's vehicle.

It is currently unknown if the suspect was wounded by the officer in the exchange of fire.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized for treatment.

No Illinois State Police vehicles were involved in the pursuit and arrived on scene after the fact, ISP said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, one person who witnessed the shooting was transported in good condition to Roseland Community Hospital due to psychological trauma.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP