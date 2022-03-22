Burr Ridge shooting: Suspect shot 2 coworkers, 1 fatally, before taking his own life

Two people are dead, including a suspect, and one person is injured after a shooting at an office in Burr Ridge Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting took place in the area of 15W 475 S Frontage Road around 3 p.m.

Police said the suspect shot a male coworker and a female coworker. The male coworker was killed. The female coworker was transported to a local hospital.

The suspect then left the scene. Multiple police departments were on scene and searching the area for the suspect.

He was later found in the 7900 block of Madison Street. Police say he took his own life.

Witnesses told FOX 32 Chicago that they had just left work and were notified of a gunman on the first and second floors of the building.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are asked to call 911.

FOX 32 has reached out to Burr Ridge police for more information and will update as it becomes available.

Check back for updates.