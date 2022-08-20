Police arrest man who had loaded gun at Red Line station

article

A Chicago man is facing charges after he brought a loaded gun to a CTA Red Line station early Saturday on the Near North Side.

Jonathan Jimenez-Alcanta, 21, was arrested just after midnight after transit riders told police they saw him with a loaded gun in the stairwell at the Chicago Red Line stop, according to officials.

Jimenez-Alcanta was charged with unlawful use of a loaded weapon and aggravated battery of a laser device on a firearm, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Jimenez-Alcanta, of Burnside, is due in bond court Saturday.