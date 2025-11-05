Police asking for help finding missing 76-year-old man in Itasca

The Brief John Neal, 76, walked away from Firest View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, at 535 S. Elm Street, on Tuesday around 10:20 p.m. Neal is described as approximately 6'1" tall, 185 lbs, with gray, brown hair and blue eyes; had been admitted to a medical facility after being found disoriented. Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Itasca Police Department at 630-773-1004.



Itasca police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing endangered man who walked away from a rehab center on Tuesday around 10:20 p.m.

What we know:

John Neal, 76, walked away from Firest View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, at 535 S. Elm Street.

Neal is described as approximately 6'1" tall, 185 lbs, with gray, brown hair and blue eyes.

Neal had been admitted to a medical facility after being found disoriented.

As temperatures are expected to drop over the next few days, there is an increasing urgency to find Neal.

Residents are encouraged to report any sightings or relevant video surveillance.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Itasca Police Department at 630-773-1004.