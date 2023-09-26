Police: Bicyclist hit by 2 vehicles with both drivers leaving him to die

article

Police in Texas said a bicyclist was killed after getting hit by two vehicles, both drivers leaving him to die.

Horizon City Police said traffic investigators were called out early Monday morning to the area of 13780 Horizon Boulevard.

An officer learned that a bicyclist was laying in the roadway after being struck by a car and run over by a second vehicle.

Officers said neither driver stopped to render aid or report the incident to authorities.

RELATED: Houston crash near I-10 leaves man with spinal injury, in critical condition

The victim's name has not been released, but officers said he was a 44 years old and was pronounced dead that the scene.

Investigators are asking the public for any information and that the vehicles of interest a 2015-2018 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2007-2012 Toyota Yaris with front end damage on both vehicles.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.