Police board to decide on Chicago officer's firing after fatal shooting

A Chicago police officer is on the verge of getting fired after fatally shooting a man while responding to a call.

His fate now rests with the Chicago Police Board.

Body-worn camera footage shows officer Alberto Covarrubias entering the apartment and almost immediately shooting the man, whose wife was threatening him with a knife.

The incident happened in 2021. COPA recommended that Covarrubias be fired for violating CPD policy.

Then, Superintendent Fred Waller did not agree, but a police board member ruled Waller failed to meet the burden to override COPA's recommendation.