By FOX 32 News
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Police board to decide on Chicago officer's firing after fatal shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer is on the verge of getting fired after fatally shooting a man while responding to a call. 

His fate now rests with the Chicago Police Board. 

Body-worn camera footage shows officer Alberto Covarrubias entering the apartment and almost immediately shooting the man, whose wife was threatening him with a knife. 

The incident happened in 2021. COPA recommended that Covarrubias be fired for violating CPD policy. 

Then, Superintendent Fred Waller did not agree, but a police board member ruled Waller failed to meet the burden to override COPA's recommendation. 