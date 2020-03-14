Police called to Sam's Club as shoppers scramble to load up on food and toilet paper

Police in one Chicago suburb seemed to be limiting the number of people going into a Sam's Club on Saturday morning.

Video shows Calumet City Police squad cars outside the warehouse retailer.

Witnesses said there were brawls breaking out inside the store.

Customers coming out had piles of toilet paper, paper towels, and food.

Shoppers lined up with carts to get inside.

This sort of scene was common across the United States Saturday, as people tried to stock up on food as coronavirus concerns shut down schools and sporting events.

