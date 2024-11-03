Police chase ends with crash into Elmhurst home; juvenile suspect in custody: officials

The Brief A police chase in Elmhurst ended with a vehicle crashing into a home; a juvenile suspect was taken into custody after fleeing on foot. The incident, linked to a vape shop burglary, occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday; no injuries were reported as the home was unoccupied. A second vehicle involved, a white Kia SUV, was last seen heading east on St. Charles Road, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A police chase ended early Sunday with a vehicle crashing into a home in Elmhurst and a juvenile suspect taken into custody, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 5 a.m. at the intersection of Vallette and Parkside Avenue.

Berkeley police were pursuing two vehicles believed to be involved in a vape shop burglary when one of the vehicles left the roadway and struck the home.

One juvenile suspect fled from the crashed car but was arrested nearby, police said. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported.

The vehicle that crashed was found to have been stolen from another suburb, authorities said.

The second vehicle involved in the chase, a white Kia SUV, was last seen leaving Elmhurst, heading eastbound on St. Charles Road at I-290 toward Berkeley.

No other arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.