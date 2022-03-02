Police chase ends in crash into restaurant, teen among 3 charged with armed carjacking in Chicago

Three, including a teenager, were arrested after crashing a stolen car into a restaurant and fleeing on foot in Chicago, according to Illinois State Police.

State police said Sarleah M. Hickson, 19, Fredderick T. Jackson, 20, and a 16-year-old boy were charged with vehicular hijacking with a firearm and resisting arrest on Feb. 27.

According to state police, on Feb. 27, just after 7 p.m., an automated license plate reader alerted police of a carjacking in Chicago. The car was spotted on I-94 southbound at 83rd Street, prompting troopers to initiate a traffic stop.

The car attempted to flee, but crashed into a restaurant located at 100 W. 87th Street in Chicago.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The three suspects attempted to flee on foot, and after a brief pursuit, all three were taken into custody without incident, police said.

A loaded gun was recovered from the scene, and all three suspects were turned over to the Chicago Police Department, according to police.

"The Illinois State Police is proud to work alongside the Chicago Police Department to make our community a safer place. Our combined resources in conjunction with our increased patrol efforts are important steps toward curbing the violence in Chicago," stated ISP District Chicago Captain David Keltner.

Advertisement

There is no further information at this time.