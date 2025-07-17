Illinois police chase ends with crash and two arrests

article

The Brief A Waukegan man led Lake County deputies on a chase Wednesday that ended in a crash and arrest. Felix Guadarrama allegedly fled in an SUV after earlier being spotted in a stolen vehicle and resisted arrest before being tased. His passenger, Brianna Koch, was also arrested and charged with possessing methamphetamine and cocaine.



A Waukegan man accused of fleeing police in a stolen SUV was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

Lake County police chase ends in arrests

What we know:

Lake County Sheriff's deputies said Felix Guadarrama, 31, was seen around 5:35 p.m. driving a GMC Envoy westbound on Grand Avenue near Route 21 in Gurnee. Deputies identified Guadarrama as the suspect seen earlier that day driving a stolen Ford Explorer along with having a gun.

According to investigators, Guadarrama abandoned the stolen vehicle in Lake Forest and later got into the GMC Envoy. When deputies tried to pull him over, he fled, prompting a pursuit. During the chase, his SUV sideswiped two vehicles and lost its front left tire but continued for roughly 20 minutes, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The chase ended when Guadarrama's vehicle hit a Toyota Camry at Glen Flora Road and Lewis Avenue in Waukegan. Guadarrama and a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Brianna Koch, ran from the scene but were caught after a brief foot chase.

The driver of the Camry was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies used a Taser on Guadarrama because he allegedly resisted arrest. He was charged with four counts of aggravated fleeing to elude and issued several traffic citations.

Koch, of Lake Villa, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of cocaine.

Both Guadarrama and Koch are being held in Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.