Police chase: Indiana woman, Chicago man charged after fleeing suburban Nike Outlet with stolen shoes

article

An Indiana woman and a man from Chicago were arrested after allegedly burglarizing a Nike store in Oak Brook and leading police on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon.

Oak Brook police were alerted to a retail theft at the Nike Outlet store on 22nd Street at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say Daevondre Powell, 25, of Chicago, took three pairs of Air Jordan shoes, worth about $389, and fled the store without paying.

Powell allegedly got into a car driven by 29-year-old Tikeisha Coleman, from Decatur, who fled the scene eastbound on 22nd Street.

An Oak Brook police officer turned on their emergency lights and pursued the suspects, attempting to pull them over. Prosecutors say Coleman sped away reaching speeds of approximately 81 mph in a 45-mph zone. She also disobeyed a red light at 22nd Street and at Route 83.

The pursuit ended on 17th Street in Maywood when Coleman rear-ended a pickup truck, according to prosecutors.

Coleman was arrested and Powell was taken into custody a short time later following a brief foot pursuit.

Both suspects appeared in court Sunday morning. Colman was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and was denied pre-trial release.

Powel was charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft and was granted pre-trial release.