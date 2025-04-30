Police digging at Des Plaines home tied to 'old case' — but won’t say why

The Brief Investigators have been digging in the backyard of a Des Plaines home for several days as part of a follow-up to an "old case," though police haven’t shared specific details. Authorities say they are not searching for a body and emphasize there is no threat to the public. The property was taped off and heavily searched with crime scene equipment, with help from the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team.



Investigators have focused their attention on a home in the northwestern suburb of Des Plaines, spending several days digging in the backyard without saying why — leaving neighbors puzzled.

What we know:

Des Plaines police say the investigation stems from an "old case," though they have not provided further details. Authorities have clarified they are not searching for a body.

Still, questions remain about why investigators were seen digging and what they were hoping to find.

The home is on Warrington Road, near Northwest Highway and Mount Prospect Road. The Union Pacific Northwest Metra Line runs directly behind the property.

Earlier this week, the entire property was taped off, and a large crime scene command unit was parked in front of the house.

SkyFOX captured images of the backyard showing a tent, tarps, dirt sifters and buckets. The tent was removed by Wednesday.

The Des Plaines Police Department is calling this a "follow-up investigation" and is receiving assistance from the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team.

What's next:

Des Plaines police say there is no threat to the public. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.