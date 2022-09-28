Police: Driver runs away from wrong way crash on I-94 ramp on Far South Side

A driver fled the scene of a wrong way crash on the Far South Side Tuesday evening.

Illinois State Police say a car was traveling the wring way on the Stoney Island I-94 southbound ramp when it hit another car head on around 6:15 p.m.

An adult driver and a child passenger in the car hit were taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Two people in the car traveling the wrong way ran away from the crash and got into another car.

No further information is available at this time.