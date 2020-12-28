Police exchange gunfire with man in Washington Park, no injuries reported

article

Chicago police exchanged gunfire Sunday with a man in Washington Park while responding to reports of shots fired in the South Side neighborhood.

The shootout happened about 10:20 p.m. in the 5100 of block of South Prairie Avenue, where officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert came upon two males in a dark-colored SUV, Chicago police said.

As officers approached the SUV, someone in the passenger seat opened fire at them, prompting one officer to return fire, according to police.

No one is believed to have been struck, police said. The shooter and the driver of the SUV have not been taken into custody, but a weapon was recovered on the scene.

Area One detectives are investigating.