Expand / Collapse search

Police in Aurora find missing boy who has autism

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

AURORA, Ill. - UPDATE: Police say he was found about three miles from where he was last seen by an "observant caller."

Police in suburban Aurora are looking for a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike.

Police said the boy's name is David. He has autism. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a gray shirt with an orange stripe. He was last seen on a black and teal mountain bike near Long Grove Drive and Ogden Avenue.

If you spot David, you are asked to call police at  (630)256-5000.