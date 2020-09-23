Police investigate death of baby in Geneva

Authorities are investigating the death of a 10-week-old boy who was brought unresponsive to a nursing facility Tuesday in west suburban Geneva.

A woman brought the child into Bria of Geneva Health Services to seek medical help shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1100 block of East State Street, according to a statement from Geneva police. He wasn’t breathing.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the boy in the parking lot before taking him to Delnor Hospital in Geneva, police said. Hospital staff also tried to revive him before he was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation “is focused on the possibility of a tragic accident,” but the cause of the boy’s death has not yet been determined.

His family is cooperating with investigators and no charges have been filed, according to police.