Police investigate domestic disturbance in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. - A domestic disturbance was reported in Arlington Heights Saturday night.
At about 7:40 p.m., Arlington Heights police officers responded to the 300 block of West Campbell for a report of a domestic disturbance.
Police said there is no public safety risk and the matter remains under investigation.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.