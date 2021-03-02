Police investigate if Marengo robbery duo is tied to 6 other Chicago-area holdups

article

Police were investigating if a pair of robbery suspects is responsible for seven Chicago-area holdups in the past week.

Two men dressed in dark-colored clothes first robbed a Marengo gas station and shot the clerk last Wednesday. Two similar robberies were reported in Naperville and Downers Grove, and four others in Aurora.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel said detectives were working to determine if the incidents were connected.

"At this time we are looking into the possibility that they are connected to last week’s armed robberies near downtown Aurora and in Marengo, but that remains ongoing at this time," Lewbel said in an email.

Surveillance video frames shows two men wanted for robbing a 7-Eleven near 63rd and Main Street in Downers Grove on Feb. 28. | Downers Grove police

Advertisement

Although investigators can’t say for certain they are the same duo, "the clothing, descriptions and similarities would indicate that it was same people," Naperville police spokesman Michaus Williams said in an email.

Police say these two men robbed a liquor store on Feb. 28 in Naperville. | Naperville police

In the latest holdup, two men robbed a 7-Eleven store shortly before 1 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Montgomery Road in Aurora, police said in a statement.

Three other similar robberies were reported a week earlier at convenience stores in Aurora. They happened:

about 7:30 p.m Feb. 22 in the 100 block of South Broadway

about 8:45 p.m. Feb 22 in the 100 block of South Broadway

about 9:55 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 200 block of South Lake Street

Anyone with information on these armed robberies was asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500.