Police investigate officer-involved shooting that wounded man in Riverside park

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that wounded a 19-year-old man holding a replica gun Wednesday evening in west suburban Riverside.

Officers responded about 9:26 p.m. to Harrington Park, at 3430 Harlem Ave., and found a man walking in the park armed with a rifle, Riverside police said in a statement.

After an hour of negotiations, the man “advanced toward the officers with a rifle pointed directly at them at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred,” according to police, who said they told him several times to drop the weapon.

Police said they later determined the gun was a “replica Mac 10 type gun.”

The 19-year-old man, who lived in Riverside, was “conscious and alert” when taken for treatment to Loyola University Medical Center, police said.

Illinois State Police said they are investigating the officer’s use of force.

State police and Riverside police declined to say which agency the officer who fired shots belongs to.