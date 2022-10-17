Police investigating after death of NIU student at residence hall
CHICAGO - A student died at a residence hall at Northern Illinois University Friday afternoon.
According to the university, NIU police and Dekalb Fire Department paramedics responded to a 911 call at Patterson Hall Friday for an unconscious student.
Life-saving measures were performed, however, the student died shortly before 1 p.m.
At this time, officials do not believe foul play was involved.
The matter is being investigated by NIU police in conjunction with the Dekalb County Corner.
Counselors from the NIU Counseling Center are available to speak with any members of the campus community feeling the need for support. They can be reached at 815-753-1206.