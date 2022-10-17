Police investigating after death of NIU student at residence hall

A student died at a residence hall at Northern Illinois University Friday afternoon.

According to the university, NIU police and Dekalb Fire Department paramedics responded to a 911 call at Patterson Hall Friday for an unconscious student.

Life-saving measures were performed, however, the student died shortly before 1 p.m.

At this time, officials do not believe foul play was involved.

The matter is being investigated by NIU police in conjunction with the Dekalb County Corner.