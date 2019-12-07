Police investigating four burglaries in Bridgeport

Four burglaries were reported in November in Bridgeport on the Southwest Side.

In each incident, someone attempted to or was able to gain entry to residences and took property from within, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

There burglaries happened:

Between 9 a.m. and 9:20 p.m. Nov. 5, in the 1300 block of West 31st Street;

Between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 15, in the 800 block of West 27th Street;

Between 3:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 17, in the 3000 block of South Poplar Avenue; and

Between 4:35 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. Nov. 25, in the 300 block of West 31st Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.