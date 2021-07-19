Police issue warning after several online meetup robberies on the South Side

Chicago police are warning South Side residents about a series of online meetup robberies reported in the Lake Meadows and Oakland neighborhoods.

In each case, the victim arranged to meet with people through a social media marketplace platform to sell items. When they arrived, four men held them at gunpoint and forced them into a car, police said.

The victim is then attacked inside the car and robbed of their personal property. They are also forced to withdraw money from an ATM, police said.

According to police, one of the robberies was reported about 3 p.m. on June 25, in the 3500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. The other happened about 12:15 p.m. on July 17, in the 500 block East of 33rd Place.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Anyone with information about these robberies is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.