Police K9 who was shot in the head by a murder suspect is home from the veterinary hospital

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 12 hours ago
Kenosha County
K9 Riggs was shot in the head by a Chicago murder suspect as he knocked the suspect down.

KENOSHA, Wisconsin - A police K9 who was shot in the head by a suspect in Kenosha County is now resting at home after three nights at the vet clinic.

K9 Riggs was shot on Thursday as Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies were taking a murder suspect into custody at a gas station.

Riggs captured Allen M. Brown, 33, and knocked him to the ground. Brown shot the dog in the head. Officers shot and wounded him. 

Brown was wanted for murder in Chicago.

