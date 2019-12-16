Police looking for suspect who sparked chase after stealing Matteson squad car

Police are looking for the person who stole a squad car in Matteson on Monday and led authorities on a chase throughout the south suburbs.

Officers responded about 4:15 p.m. to the Greater Chicago Auto Auction, 20401 Cox Ave., for reports of five people trying to steal vehicles from a lot after cutting the security fence with bolt cutters, Matteson police said.

When they arrived, officers blocked the exits and the suspects got into a vehicle to attempt an escape, police said. They drove around the lot and nearly struck officers and security guards.

The suspects fled after crashing into closed garage doors and damaging the vehicle, police said. One of the suspects was taken into custody during the chase, while two others were found hiding under a deck.

K9 units arrived to help track the fourth suspect who ran off south, police said. However, the suspect doubled back, got into a squad car and drove off north on Interstate 57.

Authorities tracked the squad car via GPS to 147th and Dixie Highway in Harvey, police said. Witnesses said the suspect fled from the vehicle.

Matteson police, Illinois State Police and Cook County sheriff’s officers searched the area but did not locate the fourth suspect, police said. Another suspect also remains at large.

Advertisement

A 15-year-old boy and two men, 20 and 25 years old, are in custody, police said.