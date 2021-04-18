Police looking for young woman missing from Maine Township for nearly two weeks
MAINE TOWNSHIP, Illinois - Have you seen Kianna Smith?
The 19-year-old missing woman was last seen on April 6 leaving the Harbour House Group Home near suburban Maine Township.
She left at 8:30 and did not come back for curfew.
Kianna Smith is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt, leggings and sandals.
If you know where Kianna Smith is, call Cook County Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4896.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.