Police looking for young woman missing from Maine Township for nearly two weeks

article

Have you seen Kianna Smith?

The 19-year-old missing woman was last seen on April 6 leaving the Harbour House Group Home near suburban Maine Township.

She left at 8:30 and did not come back for curfew.

Kianna Smith is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her left forearm. She was last seen wearing a T-shirt, leggings and sandals.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

If you know where Kianna Smith is, call Cook County Sheriff's Police at 708-865-4896.

Advertisement

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.