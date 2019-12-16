Police looking to identify pickup truck in connection with Maywood fatal shooting

article

Police released images Monday of a vehicle suspected to have been used in a fatal shooting in west suburban Maywood.

The pickup truck is wanted in connection with the death of Raheem Fields, 26, who was found about noon Dec. 2 with multiple gunshot wounds, Maywood police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was found inside a vehicle in the 500 block of Roosevelt Road, and taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he later died, authorities said.

Surveillance images released by police Dec. 16, 2019, of a Chevy Silverado wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Maywood. | Maywood police

Detectives are looking for a gray or tan 2000-2008 Chevy Silverado with tinted windows, a missing tailgate and a large tow hitch, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maywood police at 708-450-4471.