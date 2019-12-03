Police looking to identify woman who walked into Chicago hospital

article

Police are seeking to identify a woman who walked into Stroger Hospital last week on the Near West Side.

The woman, who is believed to be 20 to 25 years old, walked into the hospital Nov. 30, Chicago police said. She was wearing black Nike pants, pink gym shoes and had a black backpack. She goes by the name, “Jae Karp.”

The woman is 5-foot-6, 200 pounds and with hazel eyes and blond hair, police said. She may have a medical condition and has a scar on her stomach.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.