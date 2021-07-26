Police: Man attempted to lure 12-year-old girl on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police are searching for a man who attempted to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car on the South Side last week.

On Thursday night around 8 p.m., the girl was walking westbound on 81st and Exchange in Chatham when an unknown man began following her, according to Chicago police.

The man honked his horn and waved his arm towards the girl, directing her to come to his vehicle, police said.

The man, possibly driving a silver truck, fled in an unknown direction. He is described as Hispanic, and approximately 30 to 40 years old.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area 2 detectives at (312) 747-8271.