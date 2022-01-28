Police: Man robbed at gunpoint after cashing lottery winnings in West Philly store

Police are investigating a gunpoint robbery that occurred inside of a West Philadelphia mini market last week and was caught on surveillance video.

The incident occurred back on Saturday, Jan 22 inside the Y & A Mini Market at 651 South 52nd Street.

Police say the victim entered the store around 3:30 p.m. to cash out lottery winnings. As he went to leave, another man who was inside the store pulled out a handgun and told the victim to drop the money.

The victim complied and then left the store, as two suspects picked up the money and fled the store. They were last seen heading east on the 5100 block of Catharine Street.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact police.

