Police: Man, woman wanted for theft and fraud in Munster, Indiana

Police in northwest Indiana are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman accused of theft and fraud.

On Saturday, Munster police say the man and woman entered the victim’s place of employment, took the person’s wallet and then made fraudulent charges at several locations.

The man and woman were driving an older model Nissan Xterra with no visible registration, according to police.

Munster police looking for this man and woman who allegedly committed theft and fraud.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Ashcraft at 219-836-6678 or mashcraft@munster.org. Police say you can remain anonymous.

