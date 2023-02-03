Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement

Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park.

Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.

The families were worried the outcome of their missing loved ones would be tragic, but it was not the news they wanted.

"I'm not going to say I think, I know in my gut, my heart, he's done - as much as I love him and want him to be okay," said Lorrie Kemp, Armani Kelly's mother.

A mother’s intuition sadly was right – Armani Kelly’s family learned Friday afternoon her son’s body was found alongside his friends, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens.

Their frozen bodies were discovered under debris, in an abandoned apartment basement in Highland Park infested with rats a day earlier.



"It looks like they were killed upstairs and then dumped in the basement," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw, Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Police spent all day Friday inside the apartment building at McNichols and Rosa Parks, bringing out evidence that will help build a case against whoever killed them

The young men were last seen together January 21st, on the way to a gig on Detroit’s East Side that was canceled last minute.

"I think were are heading in the right direction, naturally anyone that should know anything can give us a call we are more than happy to takes tips," Shaw said.

Warren police broke the case open last week – with the arrest and charges against a 15-year-old who was in possession of Armani Kelly’s SUV, he’s been charged for that, and having burglary tools on him, remanded to custody.

That investigation – led Detroit Police to the murder scene Thursday, where the bodies were found.

MSP detectives spent the better part of Friday removing evidence from the apartment building where the young men were found.

Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker and Montoya Givens



