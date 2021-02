Police offer $100 for guns at Saturday turn-in event on North Side

Chicago police are sponsoring a "no questions asked" gun turn-in event Saturday at Saint Ita Catholic Church in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Prepaid cards of $100 will be offered for each gun, while $10 cards will be given for BB guns, air guns or replica guns, according to police.

The event at St. Ita, at 5500 N. Broadway, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Past turn-in events held at St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham have netted between 100 and 400 weapons.