Police officer hurt with minor injuries in squad car crash in Little Village

A Chicago police officer suffered minor injuries after crashing Wednesday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

The officer was responding to a call in a marked squad car with emergency lights activated at 8:15 a.m., when a driver went through a red light and struck the officer, police said.

The crash happened as the officer was driving south on Pulaski Road at 24th Street.

The officer went to a hospital with leg pain, police said.

The 59-year-old driver of the van, who was uninjured, was cited for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and disregarding a red light.