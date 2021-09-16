Police officer struck by car while directing traffic for Mexican Independence Day celebrations

A Chicago police officer was struck by a car while directing traffic overnight for Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

The officer was directing traffic in the first block of Ida B. Wells Drive around 2:22 a.m. when the driver of a Dodge Charger failed to stop and struck him, police said.

The officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The driver and a male passenger were taken into custody, police said.

Two handguns were recovered from the car and police said the accident appears to be alcohol-related.

Car caravans filled streets downtown overnight with people who were out celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

Videos posted on social media showed long lines of cars with Mexican flags on major thoroughfares such as Lake Shore Drive.

Ida B. Wells was currently closed for a few hours between Wells and Dearborn streets. It reopened around 7 a.m. Thursday.