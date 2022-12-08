Police officer, suspect shot in Lombard during armed robbery

A police officer and a suspect were shot during an armed robbery Thursday afternoon in Lombard.

The incident occurred in the area of Ann Street between Lincoln and Main.

Lombard police are asking drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

The conditions of the police officer and suspect are unknown at this time.

FOX 32's Nate Rodgers is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.