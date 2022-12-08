Expand / Collapse search
Police officer, suspect shot in Lombard during armed robbery

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 5:06PM
Lombard
Heavy police activity reported in Chicago suburb

There was a heavy police presence in Lombard Thursday afternoon.

LOMBARD, Ill. - A police officer and a suspect were shot during an armed robbery Thursday afternoon in Lombard.

The incident occurred in the area of Ann Street between Lincoln and Main.

Lombard police are asking drivers to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

The conditions of the police officer and suspect are unknown at this time. 

FOX 32's Nate Rodgers is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.