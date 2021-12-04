Police: Officers shoot, kill armed man on Florida Institute of Technology campus

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating after officers shot and killed an armed man on the campus of the Florida Institute of Technology.

Melbourne Police and security at the school responded to a report of an armed man "assaulting students" just before 11:00 p.m. on campus.

Students were immediately sent an advisory to shelter in place from campus security.

Police say they confronted the suspect who was inside a campus building.

Investigators say the man refused to cooperate with their commands and lunged at officers with a weapon.

A Melbourne Police officer and an FIT Security Guard both fired in response, striking the suspect who died at the scene. He has been identified as 18-year-old Alhaji M. Sow. Police say Sow is a current FIT student from Riverdale Georgia.





The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the case. FIT and authorities say this was an isolated incident and there is no longer a threat to anyone on campus.

One officer reportedly sustained an injury during the confrontation with the suspect.

